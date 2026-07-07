Brett Yormark wants 'more access' to College Football Playoff, thinks 24 teams is 'great fit' for Big 12

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark wants more access to the College Football Playoff across the board. Will 24 teams in a bracket fix that?

There might not be a perfect fix, but iut seems like Yormark has changed his tune when it comes to CFP expansion. Instead of a steady climb from 12 teams to 16, Yormark is ready to double up.

How does a 24-team bracket look? Well, there have been a few models thrown out there and automatic qualifiers might be a big sticking point for the Big 12.

“I liked 16 initially,” Yormark said at Big 12 Media Days. “As I learned more about it, obviously, without the additional AQs, when 24 became part of the conversation, we’ve done our own conference due diligence around it, and we think it might be a great fit for us. We discussed it most recently in our spring business meeting with our coaches across the board. They liked it, and we continue to have those conversations with our ADs and our presidents.”

A bracket doubling to 24 teams can certainly cause scheduling challenges. Many might not like it on the surface, but it’ll certainly provide “access.”

Brett Yormark talks CFP expansion to 24 teams

The Big 12 Championship Game is still a big deal for the conference and for Brett Yormark. The commissioner noted how they want to make sure the title game is a premier event for its 16 insitutions.

“We do need to understand the economics,” Yormarkm said. “Is there a marketplace to go to 24? We have to understand the scheduling dynamic and what that means, and the unintended consequences, which I said earlier, as it relates to our championship game. I think I’ve said it before, that’s a huge tentpole event for us. I mean, we had over 85,000 attend last year, and our ratings were up 39%. It’s a big deal for us, and there are economics that go with that championship game.

“So as we consider 24, we’ve got to look at what we have and what potentially we might gain, and ultimately make the best decision for the Big 12, but everything’s on the table.”

How the CFP will, inevitably, expand, is anyone’s guess. For now, Yormark and the other conference commissioners will deal with the 12-team bracket for the third straight year in 2026-27

“The College Football Playoff, obviously something that’s been top of mind for me for quite some time, and we’ve talked about different formats and how to expand it or not, and that work really in earnest is starting now,” Yormark said. “I just returned a few weeks ago from Colorado, where the management committee came together and we started discussing what the possibilities might look like, and as I said in my opening comments, we need more access.

“I’m a firm believer in that. The Big 12 is a firm believer in that. Where that takes us, I can’t tell you today. I don’t have a crystal ball, but I want more access, and I think that’s the right thing for us to consider. And we’re doing the appropriate due diligence right now.”