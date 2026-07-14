Brian Kelly doesn't close door on NFL, college coaching return

Brian Kelly didn’t rule out a return to coaching in the future, whether that’s in college football or even the NFL. Kelly has never coached at the pro level, but if he’s offered a role, he’ll surely listen.

Kelly is reportedly set to do TV this year, working for CBS as a college football game analyst in studio and on live games. But the coaching itch didn’t go away, despite an unceremonious ending to his LSU tenure.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

“Yeah, I don’t think I’ve closed any doors in my own mind, and I think that’s the most important thing,” Kelly said on The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast. “You know, I’m very open-minded about what the opportunities might be for me. I have a lot more to give. I’ve been able to focus on my health. My health has come back to be really, really good in all areas.

“I’ve got good energy. I think that’s the most important thing. You’ve got to have energy to be around 18 to 22 year olds every single day. If you don’t bring it every day, they know it, and so I think, I think that’s important. And so with that, I really have an open mind to any of those opportunities.”

Kelly is 297-109-2 in his coaching career with Grand Valley State, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and LSU. He reached the BCS National Championship Game in 2012 with the Irish, losing to Alabama.

Kelly also led Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff in 2020, losing the semifinals to Alabama as well. He left for LSU following an 11-1 campaign in 2021.

There were national title expectations for Kelly and the Tigers, but he went 34-14 in nearly four seasons. After back to back 10-win seasons to start, LSU went 9-4 and 5-3 under his watch afterwards.

Kelly has coached both sides of the ball in college as an assistant after playing linebacker at Assumption from 1979-82 prior to coaching. Could he take on an NFL role as a coordinator or even position coach? He’s open to opportunities.

A future college head coaching position is not out of the realm of possibility, but at 64 years old and having coached five schools in that role, it might be likely.

At least for 2026, we’ll see Kelly on television breaking down the game he’s spent his whole career engrossed in. As far as him back on the sidelines actually making calls and not getting pregame intel for TV, it’s a wait-and-see approach.