Following his departure from LSU last season, Brian Kelly has maintained a fairly low profile. Tuesday night, he made an appearance as an analyst on CBS Sports Network’s Inside College Football.

Kelly was on the desk along with Brent Stover, Beanie Wells and Kevin Carter for Tuesday’s show. The panel previewed the 2026 NFL Draft with the event coming up in just nine days, and it marked a foray into the media world. It’s unclear if Kelly is part of the CBS crew full-time.

LSU parted ways with Kelly late in the 2025 season following a home loss to Texas A&M. He was due a roughly $54 million buyout, which the school agreed to pay. As a result, Kelly withdrew a lawsuit against the university.

"This is an all-you-can-eat buffet when it comes to wide receivers."@CoachBrianKelly loves the wide receiver talent in the 2026 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/ArSHavKAV8 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) April 14, 2026

Kelly also had a duty to mitigate clause in his contract, meaning he had to look for another job following his departure. He did not get any of the head coach vacancies this offseason, and it appears he’s trying his hand in the media space.

Kelly went 34-14 overall during his nearly four full seasons at LSU, including a 19-10 mark in SEC play. That came after a decorated run at Notre Dame, where he became the program’s all-time winningest coach with a 113-40 overall record.

Brian Kelly ‘never thought’ LSU firing would happen

Last month, Brian Kelly made an appearance on SiriusXM College Sports Radio – one of his first interviews after his firing from LSU. He told Dusty Dvoracek and Danny Kanell he didn’t think a firing would happen and expressed disappointment he didn’t get a chance to finish building the Tigers’ program.

“Let’s put it in perspective. I’ve had 33 years in this business, over 300 wins. Had two losing seasons in 33 years. So my entire career has been built upon having some kind of success,” Kelly said on Dusty and Danny in the Morning. “And when you get fired, you’re told that you’re not the guy for the job. That’s probably the first thing you start thinking about, the things that you’ve done for three decades. … You look carefully about why this happened, and look, the easy answer is, I didn’t win enough games. That’s the bottom line, right?

“But we came there to build a program, and we didn’t get a chance to finish it. So I think the overriding emotion in that respect is disappointed that we didn’t get to finish the job. I think that’s probably the one thing, because I’ve been in it long enough to know, as you said in your first comments, you know you’re in this long enough you’re probably going to get fired. But I never thought that would occur. So I think the emotions, more than anything else, for me, was disappointing.”