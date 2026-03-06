Just a few years ago, the thought of Brian Kelly being unemployed in college football would have been unheard of. The uber successful Notre Dame coach had just jumped to take the head coaching job at LSU. But now, Kelly has been fired from that job and remains without one to this day.

It sounds like that will remain the case for a little while, but the 64-year-old former head coach is not shutting the door on his coaching career. On Friday, Kelly told Sirius XM’s Dusty and Danny in the Morning that he would jump back into coaching if given the right opportunity.

“I don’t know that I’ve made the decision that I want to get back in, as all the things we’ve talked about, I’d want to see some changes. But I think while you wait, you need to work,” Kelly said. “And so, I need to stay in the game. My first order of business is this next two, three weeks, I’m gonna be visiting some places to see spring ball, get a chance to see some things relative to the football side, the operational side, some of the things we talked about today with NIL, transfer and calendar, and get a temperature in the spring for some things.

“I want to do that in the fall, too. I want to get out and — look, I’ve got four former assistant coaches that are head football coaches in the NFL. I’ve got four Power Four assistant coaches that we’re close to. I want to get around and see their program, see how they’re doing, get a sense of where I can grow and I can be better. And so, that’s really my focus right now. And then if the right situation comes about and I’m ready, I’m certainly going to entertain that.”

Kelly was one of the hottest names in college football in 2010 when he began his Notre Dame tenure and he continued that success after turning things around. The Fighting Irish played for the national championship in Kelly’s third season as the coach. They went 113-40 over his entire 12-year tenure and were a powerhouse. But the allure of the LSU job pulled Kelly away.

Things didn’t go as planned there, though. Kelly won 10 games in his first two seasons but did not make the College Football Playoff. After a 9-4 record in 2024 and a 5-3 start in 2025, Kelly was fired at LSU, despite a buyout of over $50 million.

Could Kelly get back into coaching? It’s certainly on the table. But at 64, time is certainly ticking on Kelly’s career if he hopes to get back into the game.