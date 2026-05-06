Brian Kelly reveals how AI is helping him prepare for next coaching job

Artificial intelligence — otherwise known as AI — has already taken over many different aspects of modern life, influencing everything from business to entertainment. Could college football be next?

Former LSU and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly certainly thinks so. In fact, in the six months since his Oct. 26 firing after 3 1/2 seasons leading the Tigers, the 64-year-old Kelly has turned to AI to help him prepare for his next head coaching opportunity within the ever-evolving college football landscape.

“Every day, I’m trying to do my due diligence using Claude and AI, asking questions to build some of those answers that I think can be helpful for me as I get in front of an athletic director,” Kelly said Tuesday during a conversation with USA Today‘s John Brice and Blake Toppmeyer.

Claude is a next-generation AI assistant online chatbot powered by Anthropic, one of the nation’s leading artificial intelligence companies, that is trained using “Constitutional AI” to be safe, accurate, and secure, according to its website. It can process large amounts of information found online for the purpose of brainstorming ideas, helping clients understand complicated subjects, and even coaching people like Kelly through difficult situations — in this particular case, preparing Kelly for his next job interview.

While he knows the art of coaching can never be fully automated by AI, Kelly said he expects it could develop into a vital tool that collegiate coaches can and will utilize as the sport continues to evolve, especially in the ever-changing world of NIL, revenue-sharing, and the transfer portal.

“Claude, as you know, is probably a little bit better in predicting some of the things outside the lines, whereas ChatGBT is much more driven right down the center. But there’s some interesting things that I’ve laid down relative to recruiting, profiling, transfer portal, there’s a lot of work you can do,” Kelly told USA Today. “And I think it’s going to have to be part of the next iteration in coaching. You’re going to have to utilize those tools. Now, look, it’s not going to take over everything. Balls and strikes are here to stay in Major League Baseball. But it’s not taking over the game, I think it’s enhancing it. And I think AI, used the right way, and understanding how to use it, can enhance the experience for everybody.”

Following his firing at LSU midway through the 2025 season, Kelly is facing his first college football season out of coaching since his first season at Grand Valley State in 1991. Kelly remains among the Top 10 winningest head coaches in college football with 297 wins across all levels, including 182 wins in Division I. Kelly was fired Oct. 26, 2025, after going 34-14 in three and a half years at LSU with no College Football Playoff appearances.