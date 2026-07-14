Brian Kelly says he was 'mischaracterized' when leaving Notre Dame for LSU

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame in a hurry when he felt he could win a national championship at LSU. After falling short on two separate occasions, where Notre Dame either competed in the final game of the season or was in the CFP, Kelly opted to try something different.

Naturally, there was an uproar when he left South Bend for Baton Rouge. Automatically, following comments as to why, Notre Dame fans took it as a slight against them when Kelly said he was, essentially, better off at LSU.

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Well, Kelly spoke about that situation and claimed his words were taken out of context. He explained when reflecting on his time at Notre Dame.

“Well, I think I was mischaracterized only in the sense that I didn’t leave Notre Dame because they couldn’t win a national championship,” Kelly said on The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast. “Those words never came out of my mouth. What I said is, if I’m going to leave, I’m going to go to a place that can win a national championship, and that was perceived as being, ‘oh, he doesn’t think he can win one here.’

“So, look, I think we all know this … dipping my toes into the media a little bit, there’s never a great time. The timing stinks, and it stinks mostly for the players. But it’s not easy on the coaches either. It’s a difficult process where you know one school’s trying to get themselves up and off the mat, and the other school is like, ‘wait a second, you know, where are you going?’ So it’s never an easy situation. I don’t think I’m the first one that’s been caught in that situation. I think it’s it’s one that is very difficult when you decide to make that move.”

Brian Kelly claims he was taken out of context leaving Notre Dame

For context, here are some original comments from Kelly back in April of 2022 when he left Notre Dame for LSU.

“It’s been awesome because you’ve got incredible facilities, you’ve got players that want to be great,” Kelly told The Associated Press on the eve of his first spring practice at LSU. “I want to be in an environment where I have the resources to win a national championship. And I came down here because I want to be in the American League East …

“I felt like I did everything that I could at Notre Dame and they felt like they did everything they could for me. I felt like we had both got to a point where this is what they could do, right? This is what I did. And we couldn’t get past that. OK? And so here we are.”

Whether he was misconstrued, mischaracterized, or whatever, the fact remains Kelly came up short in South Bend and could not live up to national title expectations at LSU. After going 92-39 from 2020-21 at Notre Dame, Kelly went 34-14 at LSU.

On the surface, that’s a pretty good record considering two of those seasons featured 10 wins and one had an SEC Championship Game appearance (2022, his first season). But with Nick Saban, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron all winning championships before him, Kelly knew it was national title or bust.

Whether he returns to coaching remains a mystery. For now, Kelly will watch football like the rest of us, but at least discuss it from a media capacity, perhaps giving him more time to reflect on a long career.