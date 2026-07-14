Brian Kelly says LSU would've been 'easier transition' if Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees joined him

There is a world where Brian Kelly was able to take his top assistants down to LSU from Notre Dame. Those being DC Marcus Freeman and OC Tommy Rees.

Rather than follow him to Baton Rouge following the 2021 season, Freeman stayed and was promoted to head coach while Rees gave it one more year in South bend. Freeman is still the head coach of the Irish, just two years removed from leading them to the CFP national championship, and Rees is now settled in as the OC of the Atlanta Falcons.

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Meanwhile, Kelly was left scratching his head, fair or not, after a 34-14 record in three-plus seasons before his firing. Had Freeman and Rees joined him at LSU, maybe he’d still be there.

“Oh, I think it means a lot. I think you know again, and going back to Matt’s question, in terms of looking at the things that may have made this process slower than they wanted it to be, was coordinator hires, and I needed to do a better job there,” Kelly said on The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast. “I had to make a change after Year in defense. That’s never a great thing after Year 2 to make a change on defense, and I think the world of Matt House, (he) is a great man, and he’s a smart football coach, but it didn’t work.

“And then you know Joe Sloan was handed a tough you know obviously situation, and he was inexperienced in some areas, and he was outstanding in others. But I think, as I look at it, those two that you mentioned, if they were able to make the move, it would have been an easier transition, no doubt.”

Brian Kelly’s LSU staff almost looked very different

There’s no guarantee Kelly’s exact Notre Dame blueprint would’ve worked at LSU. Granted, Freeman has been successful at Notre Dame and received NFL head coaching interest, and Rees parlayed his time into a year at Alabama and then the NFL over the last two seasons.

As far as Kelly is concerned, there are a lot of things to look inward at as to why it didn’t work with the Tigers. He understood the decision, but perhaps in his mind, there was still some meat on the bone.

“When you’ve been fired, you know, it’s the initial reaction to all right, what are the things that I could have done better? You know, it’s not hey … they did this or they did that. Look, that’s their choice. You know, so there was a reason why they wanted to make a change. So the first thing you have to do is look at the things that you didn’t do well enough, and look at the end of the day, I didn’t win enough games.

“We could talk about 72 different other reasons why having a .700 winning percentage and being 22-3 at home is not winning, but that’s what it is, and so you can’t keep going back to that. You got to go and look at what are the things that I needed to do better in my tenure at LSU? So that’s really, I think, the most important element, and whatever that’s called in this process, maybe acceptance. You know, you have to accept that that you did not get the job done to the way they wanted it.”