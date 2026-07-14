Brian Kelly throwing '100 percent' support behind Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman

Brian Kelly has no ill will towards Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman despite Kelly the Irish for LSU after the 2021 season. Now in a reported media role with CBS, and still open to coaching again, Kelly is all-in on Notre Dame this year.

He’ll support the program and Freeman, as the latter begins Year 5 at the helm. Freeman led Notre Dame to the CFP national title game in 2024 and a 10-2 record last year, so safe to say, the Irish are a real contender right now.

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Kelly has to be unbiased in his analysis, but he isn’t shy about supporting his former employer. He spoke about it when reflecting on hiring Freeman and coaching at Notre Dame.

“I want to support the program. I want that out there,” Kelly said on The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast. “And I want to be visible for a day. I’m not in there to look at what they’re running offensively or defensively. I just want to show that I have 100 percent faith and confidence in what they’re doing and how they’re doing it. I want our fans to know, the Notre Dame fans, that I’m 100 percent supporting what they’re doing and how they’re doing it.”

Brian Kelly throwing all support behind Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman

Freeman is a very impressive 43-12 in his time at Notre Dame, which included one game in 2021 after Kelly left for LSU. There are title expectations with him leading the way, just as there were with Kelly.

But with Freeman ushering in his style of coaching and play, maybe Notre Dame is in a better position. Kelly was impressed nonetheless.

“Well, first of all, I will say this: it’s extraordinary that a football coach with no head coaching experience has been able to step in the job and do as well as Marcus has,” Kelly said. “I think that that needs to be said. I had 19 years of being a head coach, and I felt like the water was up to my nose at times at Notre Dame. So I have such respect for Marcus and what he’s been able to do in that role. Now, as you said, there’s learning curves along the way.

“What Marcus does extremely well is he listens. He doesn’t have a preordained ‘this is the way we’re doing it.’ He’ll get there, but he listens, and he listens to people around him, people that he respects. And because he does that, and he’s humble, he’s able to move with the job, as the job becomes difficult at times or ever changing, and that’s a great quality he had. And I saw that (when he was) a defensive coordinator, he didn’t come in and go, ‘Hey, we’re running the 4-2-5, that’s all I can do. I don’t know anything else.’ He was amenable to what are the things that we need to do to win.”