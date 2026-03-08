Brock Hardy (Nebraska) returned to the Big Ten finals on Saturday night, beating Minnesota’s Vance Vombaur 9-2 in the semifinals at 141 pounds. Hardy, an NCAA finalist, will take on two-time NCAA champion Jesse Mendez (Ohio State).

Mendez has beaten Hardy three times in a row, including in last year’s NCAA finals 12-9. Hardy beat Mendez 9-8 in the Big Ten semifinals, in 2025, his only win in six tries against the storied Buckeye.

As far as trying to beat Mendez this time around, Hardy is going to have throw everything but the kitchen sink to knock off the undefeated Hodge Trophy contender. Still, it should be fireworks in State College in Sunday’s finals.

“It’s gonna take everything. I gotta beat the best in the world, Jesse Mendez,” Hardy said on the BTN broadcast. “So you know, my best product’s got to be there.”

Back in the B1G finals🔥



No. 2 Brock Hardy defeats No. 3 Vance Vombaur (MIN) by decision, 9-2. pic.twitter.com/f9Wx8A3mKu — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 8, 2026

Hardy is 18-4 this season and hasn’t lost since January 25, a 14-3 major decision to Mendez. He also lost to him 4-1 at the National Duals Invitational in November.

Hardy beat Vombaur again, his fifth win over the Gopher, in Saturday’s semifinals. He chased a cradle and tried to pin him again like in last year’s Big Ten finals. He didn’t get the stick, but Hardy managed to put up a quick six points and roll to a win.

“That is what I felt when I saw him,” Hardy said. “You know, Vance is an animal, and if I can get off the mat and I don’t have to wrestle for seven minutes, I’ll be really happy. So maybe got a little greedy trying to go for it.”

The Husker is a three-time All-American and is trying to go out on top. He’s improved each year he’s made the NCAA Tournament. Hardy finished 6th in 2023, 3rd the next year and 2nd last season.

The Nebraska senior sports a career record of 104-28. Now, he’s got one more before making the trip to Cleveland for the NCAA Championships in two weeks.

But Mendez is a different animal, as usual. Mendez is 96-14 in his career, a three-time All-American and two-time NCAA champion. He won a Big Ten title back in 2024.