In late February, former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl brewed controversy when he posited that Miami (OH) shouldn’t receive an NCAA Tournament bid if it lost in the MAC Tournament. After concluding their regular season with a 31-0 record, the Redhawks fell to UMass in the MAC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

The unexpected loss will put the NCAA Tournament selection committee in a difficult spot if other bubble teams perform well in their respective conference tournaments. Shortly after Miami (OH) suffered its first loss of the season, Pearl retracted his previous comments about the team’s postseason fate.

“In spite of the recent propaganda I’ve always been a mid major guy. I think a 1 loss Miami of Ohio team should get in!” Pearl wrote on X. “I don’t think they are one of the best 37 at large teams, but are 1 of the most deserving Good for the MAC, Cinderella and March madness.”

This story will be updated.