Bruce Pearl, Charles Barkley react to Dusty May scouting in-person prior to Michigan vs. Arizona

Although Dusty May had a game to coach Saturday night, he decided to put some work in during the opener. He sat courtside for UConn vs. Illinois to scout in-person even though Michigan took on Arizona later in the night.

The decision drew praise from the TBS panel of Bruce Pearl and Charles Barkley. They reacted after May made the rare move to scout from the courtside seats immediately before a Final Four game.

Normally, the scout seats go to assistant coaches tasked with watching the two teams in the first game of the night. But May decided to see UConn and Illinois for himself, telling CBS’ Tracy Wolfson he wanted to see the Huskies with his own eyes rather than on one of the TVs inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Pearl pointed out May has seen Illinois already this year – a game Michigan dominated at State Farm Center in Champaign – but hasn’t seen UConn. That’s why he agreed with the Wolverines headman’s decision to sit courtside even with his own game coming up next.

“He wants to size them up,” Pearl said at halftime. “He wants to watch UConn’s offense because he’s not seen them in-person and just see how he might guard them. You can’t see some of that stuff on TV. He already knows how big Illinois is. He’s seen them before.”

Barkley pointed out the difference between watching tape vs. watching teams in-person and making notes. There are aspects of the game that don’t necessarily come over on film. Of course, it’s also worth noting the court is raised at the Final Four, which also makes for a different vantage point.

“I actually agree with Coach May,” Barkley said. “Watching these teams on tape and watching them in-person is like night and day. He’s like, ‘Yeah, I can sit at home and watch it.’ There’s so much stuff happening in a game, you see it on tape. But if you see it in-person, you’re watching different things.”

Bruce Pearl: Dusty May could be sending message

While breaking down Dusty May’s decision, Bruce Pearl wondered if there was another reason he chose to watch the first game in-person. It could be an expression of confidence in Michigan and how the Wolverines prepared for Arizona with a national championship on the line.

By watching UM’s potential opponent with his own eyes, May could be making a statement to his players. He, effectively, is starting to prepare for the next game – therefore reminding the Wolverines the road doesn’t have to end Saturday night.

“Maybe he’s sending a message to his team,” Pearl said. “It takes two to win the national championship. He’s telling his team, ‘We’re going to win this next game and get ready for the next one.'”