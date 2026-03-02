Bruce Pearl claims ‘no nepotism’ in Auburn, Miami (OH) debate

Last week, former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl caused a stir when he argued that currently undefeated Miami (OH) shouldn’t receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament if it doesn’t win the MAC Tournament. With Auburn on the NCAA Tournament bubble, some fans claimed Pearl is biased. On Monday, Pearl responded to these allegations.

“There’s no loving my son. There’s no nepotism involved here,” Pearl said during an appearance on Wake Up Barstool. “Someday you’ll give it to your son.”

Pearl’s son, Steven, is in his first year as Auburn’s head coach. Steven Pearl signed a five-year deal with Auburn after Bruce Pearl unexpected announced his retirement in September 2025.

As of this report, Auburn is 15-14 overall and 6-10 in conference play. The Tigers are 5-11 in Quad 1 games this season. The 2025-26 season has been a stark contrast to Bruce Pearl’s last year at the helm. He guided Auburn to the Final Four last spring.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy prompted Bruce Pearl’s response when he wondered aloud who the former HC would choose to be in the tournament between Auburn and a one-loss Miami (OH) team. Judging from Pearl’s comments last week, the Redhawks likely wouldn’t receive his vote.

“Miami (Ohio), here’s the deal,” Pearl said during a Big East college basketball studio show for TNT Sports. “Are we selecting the 68 most deserving teams? Or are we going to select the 68 best teams?

“If we’re selecting the 68 best teams, then Miami (Ohio) is going to have to win their tournament to qualify as a champion. Because as an at-large, they are not one of the best teams in the country. And that’s going to be a difficult choice for the committee to make.”

Miami (OH) didn’t simply accept Pearl’s comments. On Monday, Miami (OH) athletic director David Sayler fired back at Pearl.

“@coachbrucepearl u are flat out wrong about @MiamiOH_BBall when u say we would finish last in the Big East. The disrespect is awful and u should not be near a TV studio covering this sport when u show your true colors!” Sayler wrote on X. “Even slipped in a ‘we’ when talking about Auburn, nice work!”

To Pearl’s point, the Redhawks are ranked No. 318 in ESPN’s strength of schedule rankings. Alas, it won’t be easy for the NCAA Tournament selection committee to exclude a team that only has one loss.