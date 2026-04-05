Dan Hurley has done it again. Somehow, some way, the UConn Huskies need just one more win for another national championship. Saturday saw the Huskies take down the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Final Four, being the latest coaching masterclass from Hurley. The recent runs are reaching legendary status, with Bruce Pearl comparing him to a college basketball icon.

“Danny Hurley is doing stuff that John Wooden did,” Pearl said after the game. “These are the type of numbers we’re getting to approach now. This was a complete victory. UConn was the better team. They were better offensively, they were better defensively. And I think the thing that UConn is going to be the most excited about — everybody contributing.”

This is Hurley’s sixth season at UConn. Half of them have resulted in Final Four appearances — for now. UConn cut down the nets in back-to-back years, beginning in 2023. Hurley is looking to add another national championship on the resume. Which is what Wooden did at UCLA more often than not.

Sixteen seasons in Los Angeles for Wooden resulted in 10 titles. Two fourth places plus a third-place finish are on the resume as well. Weirdly enough, UCLA did not make the 1966 NCAA Tournament after an 18-8 overall record. But that was likely worth the trade-off of seven straight national championships.

Now, there is still a long way for Hurley to go before getting close to those numbers. College basketball is a little more competitive these days, especially if the NCAA Tournament is going to expand. Hurley has a few more hoops to hurdle on an annual basis than what Wooden went through. UConn might even consider itself lucky to be in this position after Barylon Mullins hit a legendary shot vs. Duke in the Elite Eight.

Pearl is beginning to notice the trend, though. This kind of staying power has not occurred in a long time.

UConn certainly will celebrate this one. Their opponent is set to be determined in Lucas Oil Stadium, a game many are excited about. The Arizona Wildcats are set to face the Michigan Wolverines. Winner advances to Monday night for what should be an incredible matchup either way.

Hurley will face another quality coach, no matter which team wins. But Tommy Lloyd and Dusty May will be chasing something Hurley has already earned twice. Making it No. 3 would only help prove Pearl’s point even further.