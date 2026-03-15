Bruce Pearl predicts Big Ten to have multiple teams in Elite Eight

As many as nine teams from the Big Ten Conference are expected to hear their names called on Selection Sunday. According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi in his latest bracketology update, that’s second behind the SEC’s 10.

Leading that charge is Michigan, who play for a Big Ten Tournament title against Purdue on Sunday afternoon. They’ve lost two games all season and are projected as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Though, CBS Sports’ Bruce Pearl believes the Wolverines aren’t the only team to make a deep run in March.

“You can’t win it if you’re not in it,” Pearl said. “Michigan’s at (the) top, but I think the Big Ten has a chance to get two or three teams into the Elite Eight. The teams are that good, they guard that well, they’ve been that tested and this might be the year.”

Pearl didn’t name-drop any other teams specifically, but a few of teams stand out right away. Of course, the Boilermakers were the preseason No. 1 team and have made it all the way to the Big Ten tournament final. Both Michigan State and Illinois were ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll entering conference title week. Nebraska won its first 20 games of the year, and Wisconsin just took Michigan to the limit in the Big Ten semifinal.

Indiana is the Big Ten’s lone bubble team. Listed on Lunardi’s ‘next four out’ line, this indicates they’re likely on the outside looking in ahead of the bracket reveal. If the Hoosiers to make it, it would tie the SEC for possibly the most.

Though, everything will come down to how the final stretch of games on Sunday. That includes a possible bid steal scenario in the Atlantic 10 Championship final between VCU and Dayton.

For those nine teams who are safely within the field of 68, however, will learn their fate along with the rest of the country later this afternoon. The men’s bracket will be revealed at 6 p.m. ET live on CBS.