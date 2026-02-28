Bruce Pearl shuts down Miami (OH) as potential at-large qualifier for NCAA Tournament

Although No. 21 Miami (OH) is just two wins away from completing a perfect 31-0 regular season, former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl isn’t on board with the Redhawks making the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid.

Thanks to a game-winning layup by Miami guard Trey Perry, the Redhawks stayed undefeated Friday night with a 69-67 win over Western Michigan. The win marked the program’s 16th win of the season against a Quad 4 team.

Miami has not played a single Quad 1 opponent this season, and has played just one Quad 2 opponent (Akron). They are 25-0 against Quad 4 opponents.

“With Miami (Ohio), here’s the deal,” Pearl said. “Are we going to select the 68 most deserving teams, or are we going to select the 68 best teams? If we’re selecting the 68 best teams, Miami (Ohio) is gonna have to win their Tournament to qualify as a champion. As an at-large, they are not one of the best teams in the country. That’s going to be a difficult choice for the committee to make.”

“You’re gonna play your way in, or you’re gonna lose your way out. It’s just that simple with all these teams,” Pearl continued. “For the mid-majors and low-majors, it’s all about the (Conference) Tournament because they recognize it’s only gonna be a one-bid league. For the rest of the leagues it’s all about the grind of a Regular Season Championship. That’s what matters most.”

The MAC Tournament tips off on March 12, featuring just the top-eight teams in the conference. Miami (OH) has yet to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the Tournament, as Akron sits in second place at 15-1 in conference play. The Redhawks’ final two regular season games however are against Toledo and Ohio, both Q4 teams. Miami would have to win three games in three days to clinch an auto-bid, marking the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.

If it does not win the MAC Tournament, Miami would be squarely on the bubble. Not having a single win against a Q1 opponent would be a massive hit to the Redhawks’ at-large candidacy, especially with P4 programs such as Auburn (five Q1 wins) and Indiana (two Q1 wins) on the bubble. If it was up to Pearl, the lack of quality wins would be enough to lock out the Redhawks from the Big Dance.