Charles Bediako will take the court again on Sunday, suiting up for Alabama to face Florida. Bediako will maintain his eligibility for at least two more games. A long-term decision should come ahead of Feb. 7’s road game vs. Auburn, potentially playing for the rest of the season. Either way, it will significantly impact the Crimson Tide’s future.

If Bediako does continue to play for Alabama, Bruce Pearl believes the NCAA should “consider” banning them from the NCAA Tournament. Pearl says Alabama is a member of the NCAA, meaning they should have to follow rules. Going to court does not change things in his eyes.

“I think they should consider it,” Pearl said via OutKick. “I think it’s something that should be talked about… So, the NCAA, Alabama went ‘Hey, we want to get Bediako eligible. We think there’s some argument that he’s getting treated differently as an American that played professionally vs. European kids.’ It’s a good argument to have but the NCAA said no. They said, ‘No, he’s not eligible. You guys are part of the SEC, you’re part of the NCAA. You guys choose to be here. Therefore, you choose to play by our rules.’ And so, when we don’t like the ruling, what do we do? We go to court and get an injunction.”

While the NCAA can consider leaving Alabama out of the field of 68, the original TRO actually prevents them from doing so. This comes from the Tuscaloosa County court when Bediako gained his eligibility.

“The Defendant, National Collegeite Athletic Association, Inc. is further restrained from threatening, imposing, attempting to oppose, suggesting, or implying any penalties or sanctions on Mr. Bediako or Univeristy of Alabama or its coaches or other student-athletes as a result of Mr. Bediako’s participation in Division I athletics competition under the Rule of Restitution (NCAA Bylaw 12.11.4.2) or otherwise.”

On3’s James Fletcher currently has Alabama as a five-seed in his latest Bracketology projections. Head coach Nate Oats has turned the program into a consistent participant in March. This would also be the third NCAA Tournament Bediako plays in, if ruled eligible. Before making his debut vs. Tennessee, Bediako’s last appearance came in the 2023 Sweet Sixteen against San Diego State.

But Pearl appears to want the NCAA to consider finding a way to keep Alabama out. Going through with such might bring on a whole different kind of legal battle.