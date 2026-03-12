Bruce Pearl takes shot at SEC Tournament referee during Auburn vs. Tennessee
Former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl had some pointed thoughts during the Tigers SEC Tournament game against Tennessee on Thursday. Pearl took to social media to air out his frustrations.
At one point in the second half the Volunteers had gone on a 22-2 run. During which, however, Pearl believes a call or two may have gone Tennessee’s way. His son, current head coach Steven Pearl, was even called for a technical foul down the stretch.
“There’s Rim Protection and there’s what’s been allowed to happen in the last 10 minutes,” he wrote on X.
Top 10
- 1New
NCAA rebuffs Big Ten
SEC, ACC, Big12 back punishment
- 2
Will Wade
Addresses LSU rumors
- 3Hot
SEC's NCAA Frustration
Explores in-house enforcement
- 4
Bracketology
Shift with conference tourneys
- 5Trending
Hot Seat Watch
College Basketball coach intel
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Auburn would go on to lose 72-62 following the run as the Tigers were outscored 47-30 in the second half. Tennessee’s Nate Ament scored 27 points as the Volunteers rallied back from an 11-point deficit.
Despite this, Tahaad Pettiford logged 28 points for the Tigers, including a 5-10 mark from the 3-point line. Keyshawn Hall also finished with 10 points.