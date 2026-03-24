Bryan Hodgson on his recruiting abilities: 'Just look at my wife'

Bryan Hodgson is getting an opportunity at the power conference level. Providence made his hiring official on Tuesday, holding the press conference. The now-former USF coach is hoping to find similar on-court success as he did in Tampa. But before then, some of his humor came out when addressing a crowd.

Hodgson has family in attendance for the moment, bringing his wife and son along. When thanking them, Hodgson decided to make a joke about his recruiting abilities at the personal level. A big reaction came from those in attendance, as the room filled with laughter and eventually, a long round of applause.

“I want to thank my family,” Hodgson said. “My better half, my spouse here, Jordan. My son, Jett, who you will hear plenty throughout this speech. If you ever want to question my recruiting abilities, just take a look at my wife, Jordan.”