Bryan Hodgson turns down Syracuse job, new candidate revealed

According to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, the Syracuse job has been turned down by USF head coach Bryan Hodgson. Two options now remain for Hodgson, one of which is staying with the Bulls. The other comes from the Big East.

“BREAKING: South Florida head coach Bryan Hodgson has turned down the Syracuse job, source told @thefieldof68,” Goodman said via X. “It’s likely that Hodgson will decide between Providence and staying with the Bulls – who have put together a lucrative financial package… in an attempt to get him to stay in Tampa.”

Syracuse is now being forced to go in a different direction. The program is looking to replace Red Autry, who was hired following the retirement of Jim Boeheim. Autry could not find much success in Upstate New York, finishing with a record of 49-48 overall. Additionally, the Orange never made the NCAA Tournament.

But another name familiar to Syracuse is apparently becoming the main focus. Goodman says Gerry McNamara will be a key name to watch moving forward in the coaching search.

“Now that Bryan Hodgson is out of the mix for the Syracuse opening, I would expect new AD Bryan Blair to focus on Siena coach and former ‘Cuse guard Gerry McNamara – who is taking the Saints to the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2010,” Goodman said via X.

McNamara spent four seasons at Syracuse as a player, having his No. 3 jersey retired. Not long after his playing days were done, McNamara got into coaching. He was an assistant on Boeheim’s staff beginning in 2009 as a graduate manager. A promotion came in 2011 to assistant coach before being named Autry’s associate head coach.

Siena came calling for the 2024-2025 season, giving McNamara his first head coaching job. Year One did not go well due to a 14-18 overall record. But this campaign has been better, finishing 23-11 and in third place in the MAAC. A run in the NCAA Tournament earned Sienna a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Thursday afternoon might be the time for Syracuse fans to tune in. Siena earned a 16-seed and will be facing an opponent the Orange are familiar with — the Duke Blue Devils. McNamara will be making his coaching NCAA Tournament debut against one of the top teams in college basketball. What comes next for him might be a return to a place where he is a legend.