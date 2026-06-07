Bryan Snyder reveals plan for Vince Robinson after Nebraska landed NCAA champion in transfer portal

It’s not every day you can land someone like Vince Robinson in the transfer portal, but Nebraska wrestling did just that this offseason. After three years at NC State, Robinson decided to pursue his final two years of eligibility in Lincoln and associate head coach Bryan Snyder has a big plan for the 125 pounder.

Robinson is 44-9 in his collegiate career after spending three years with NC State. He redshirted his first year and then went 23-3 in 2024-25, winning the NCAA crown at 125 pounds over Oklahoma State’s Troy Spratley. Robinson ended 2026 with a 4th place finish.

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How do you improve someone who is already so good? Snyder had an answer for that when he explained Nebraska’s transfer portal process: they are very selective on who to bring in.

“He’s great, he’s gonna be a big spark plug for us down low,” Snyder said on The Athletor Podcast. “We already talked about (him wrestling well on top here). We got a plan for him, and he’s excited, so we’re really excited for him.”

Snyder said, not just with Robinson, but other guys in the past have to fit the culture of Nebraska. If they’re able to fit in and the coaching staff truly believes they can jump a level, that’s where they’ll take their shot. But sometimes, it has to be quick in order to land an established athlete.

“It’s like speed dating,” Snyder said. “But you have to marry them at the end of the session.”

If you plug Robinson into the 125 pound spot at Nebraska right now, yes, he is an NCAA title contender. But Snyder and head coach Mark Manning have to mold them into one of their own.

Vince Robinson will fit in at Nebraska

“We’ve been selective with who we brought in,” Snyder said. “We haven’t done a ton, but we’ve had really good success with our key portal guys. Even before Caleb Smith, we got Christian Lance out of Fort Hays State. He was a Division II guy, was never an All-American, and he ended his career as an All-American for us. And then we got Caleb, he was an All-American two years for us in a row. Sorry, before that we got, before Caleb, we had Liam Cronin ending his career as an All-American for us, and then Caleb for two years.

“And then we did the same thing with (Chance) Lamer this year, so guys that had previously not All-American’d elsewhere and then came here in (to be an) All American to finish their career, we’ve got a streak going. We’re hoping we keep hoping to keep that streak moving through next year, but we got a couple big dogs in the portal we’re really happy about.”

Robinson was thankful for his time at NC State before entering the portal at the beginning of April. But safe to say, it was a big blow to the Wolfpack lightweights.

“Being able to wrestle in a NC State singlet has been a privilege & a journey that I will forever love & be grateful for,” Robinson wrote on Instagram. “To Wolfpack Nation, I want to thank you for all the moments, support, and unconditional love you’ve showed me since I took my first whistle in a NC State singlet & I’m forever blessed to be able to have my name put in those rafters forever because it wouldn’t have been possible without you all.”