It wasn’t long after a Tuscaloosa County judge denied Charles Bediako‘s request for an injunction against the NCAA on Monday night that rival SEC fans began demanding Alabama be held accountable for playing the 7-foot center over the past two weeks. Opposing SEC head coaches joined the fray Tuesday.

While many are wondering whether the NCAA selection committee will ultimately penalize the Crimson Tide during its NCAA Tournament seeding process, first-year Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan called on the SEC to “make it right for us” after the Aggies lost 100-97 in Tuscaloosa on Feb. 4, when Bediako was deemed eligible due to a temporary restraining order issued Jan. 21.

“Well, you hope there’s got to be (some consequences), but we’re trying to compete and get the best seed for the SEC Tournament — we’d love to get the 1 seed, we’d love to go try and win the league. … But I’m not talking about Alabama, I don’t care about Alabama. How do they make it right for us?” McMillan said Tuesday afternoon, via KBTX’s Travis L. Brown. “(NCAA consequences are) not my deal … how’s it made right for us? Because (Alabama is) not going to be able to play with their full roster against the other teams, when we had to play against their full roster.

Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan on if he thinks NCAA Tournament selection committee should factor in Charles Bediako playing in the Crimson Tide’s win over A&M…. Bediako lost his suit for a restraining order for more eligibility Monday, but was playing under a TRO: pic.twitter.com/d9CfC16pHc — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) February 10, 2026

“I don’t know how that’s made right for us,” McMillan continued. “Let’s throw out the NCAA Tournament, let’s talk about the SEC race and the SEC seeding and the pursuit of a regular-season (championship). … You certainly know that playing those guys at full strength, and when they’re not able to play other teams at full strength, that’s a disadvantage to us. We know that.”

The Aggies (17-6, 7-3 SEC) are currently just one game back of conference-leading Florida in the SEC standings. Of course, the 14th-ranked Gators (17-6, 8-2 SEC) also played against a “full strength” Alabama in a game Bediako started and still won 100-77 win at home on Feb. 1.

This report will be updated.