Bucky McMillan reacts to 'crazy' NIL numbers in SEC, offers blunt take to Thomas Haugh returning to Florida

Bucky McMillan began his SEC coaching career already playing catchup in the recruiting world after being hired as Texas A&M‘s head coach in April 2025. But that’s nothing like what the second-year Aggies coach is experiencing this offseason given the wealth of NIL dollars being thrown around the league.

When asked about his recruiting efforts entering Year 2 in College Station during a Friday appearance on Next Round Live, McMillan took the opportunity to rail against the multi-million dollar NIL figures that have reportedly been spent by many of his SEC peers. The 42-year-old Aggies coach even took direct aim at Florida and returning junior forward Thomas Haugh, who bypassed the NBA Draft to reportedly make as much as $10 million in NIL next season per CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.

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“This year was crazy. Who would’ve ever thought a lottery pick at Florida would come back to college because he has an opportunity to make more, potentially, in college than the NBA?” McMillan said Friday on Next Round Live. “A lottery pick! Who would have ever thought of that? Like you’ve got to be kidding me that that’s where we are. So, what you’re going to see in the SEC and across college basketball, you’re going to see some incredible basketball, because the players, you’ve got guys that were going to be Top 10 picks going back to college.

“So you’re going to see some great basketball, but mathematically, I just don’t know how long it can last like this, or places are going to go out of business.”

Texas A&M Head Coach Bucky McMillan on roster spending in the SEC:



"This year, in the SEC, this recruiting class – it's been something different. It doesn't even mathematically make sense, and I mean this, what some of these places have spent this year." pic.twitter.com/Da46JkJ6CS — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) June 19, 2026

As McMillan points out, Haugh was widely viewed as a potential Top 15-20 pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft before he resigned with the Gators in mid-April. The 6-goot-9 Haugh was among three projected first-round picks that opted to return to Gainesville, joining fellow juniors Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu, to give Florida one of college basketball’s top returning rosters next season. The Gators are currently the betting favorite to win the 2027 national championship with +600 odds, just ahead of Duke and reigning national champ Michigan (+700), according to BetMGM.

For all McMillan’s issues with Florida retaining multiple potential NBA Draft picks, Texas A&M signed former NBA G League star Bryson Warren as a member of its 2026 recruiting class. The 21-year-old Warren joined the Aggies despite previously playing for the Westchester Knicks and Sioux Falls Skyforce after going undrafted out of high school in 2024. Warren averaged 19.9 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game in 21 games, including 17 starts, for Westchester last season.