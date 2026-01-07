After a chaotic finish to Tuesday night’s game against Auburn, Texas A&M held on for a victory after the officials ruled Keshawn Murphy’s potential game-winner was taken off the board. Bucky McMillan then tried to do a postgame interview with SEC Network, but the Tigers fans made it difficult.

McMillan struggled to hear the SEC Now crew amid the noise. The fans voiced their displeasure in a big way after the final shot was wiped off, and it impacted his ability to hear the studio crew.

But McMillan also had a message. He argued the game should’ve ended before that, citing a clock malfunction before the intentional miss, and it shouldn’t have come down to Hall’s attempt.

Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan trying to give a postgame interview in front of angry Auburn fans lol pic.twitter.com/vz9eIVLMYK — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) January 7, 2026

“It’s hard to hear in here. … I can barely hear you guys,” McMillan said. “Here’s the deal. These fans can get mad. But that game should’ve been over at the free throw line. The malfunction with the clock, that game was over with.”

With 0.6 seconds left, Murphy caught the in-bounds pass near half-court, giving him time for one last heave. He put the shot up and it went down, nothing but net – setting off a celebration at The Jungle. However, the officials went to review the shot to see if Murphy got it off in time.

Auburn players and fans began celebrating before an official ruling was announced. Then, the announcement came down. The shot was waved off for being too late, meaning Texas A&M held on to win 90-88.

Auburn built a 16-point lead with 13:29 remaining in the second half, but a series of defensive miscues and strong Texas A&M shooting allowed the Aggies to get back into it. During an extended run to take the lead, at one point, Texas A&M scored 11 points in just 28 seconds worth of game time.

It was that surge that helped push the Aggies eventually get out in front, including an 85-75 lead with 3:26 left. But the Tigers clawed their way back and got within two points with 2.4 seconds left. That’s when Pop Isaacs missed the first free throw and intentionally missed the second, though Auburn got one more shot with 0.6 to go.

Because Murphy’s shot got off just too late, Auburn drops to 9-6 overall and 0-2 in SEC play after a close loss over the weekend to Georgia. Texas A&M, meanwhile, is 12-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play as Bucky McMillan’s tenure begins.

Thomas Goldkamp contributed.