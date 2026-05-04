Bulls add Maryland linebacker Michael Harris via the portal

South Florida is bringing another local kid back home with the commitment of linebacker Michael Harris from the transfer portal. The former Maryland linebacker spent three years in College Park and returns to Tampa with two years of eligibility remaining.

Harris recorded 34 tackles in 2024 for the Terps, playing 267 snaps as the top backup linebacker. He has over 400 career snaps on defense, primarily playing middle linebacker.

Coming out of Lake Brantley HS, Harris was once a four-star recruit. He is currently a mid-three-star transfer in the current On3 rankings.

The Bulls continue to add pieces from the transfer portal after a major overhaul of the roster following the coaching change from Alex Golesh to new USF coach Brian Hartline.

Harris will work under new defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge, who coaches the primary linebacker spots for the Bulls.