On Monday, Thad Matta, the legendary coach of the Butler Bulldogs, announced his retirement after 21 seasons on the hardwood. He was originally expected to remain with the program, but he’s decided against it.

“After taking some time to reflect following the end of the season, I have decided that the time has come for me to step away from the sidelines,” said Matta, via press release. “The love my wife, my daughters and I have for Butler is what brought us back four years ago, and it feels especially meaningful that I conclude my coaching career here.

“Butler has always meant more to us than just basketball—and that connection is why I’m grateful to continue working with the University and offering my help in any way I can. My commitment to Butler and to the future of this program remains as strong as ever. I want this program to compete at the highest levels of the BIG EAST and national landscape, and I am excited to be part of what we continue to build here.”



Continuing, Matta made sure to thank the brass at Butler, along with his players: “I want to sincerely thank (President) Jim Danko, (Vice President and Athletic Director) Grant Leiendecker, and (former Athletic Director) Barry Collier for their trust, leadership, and friendship,” Matta added.

“To our players, coaches, and staff, past and present, thank you for everything you’ve poured into this program and for living The Butler Way. To our fans and the countless people who support us, you are what makes this place so special.



“I will always be grateful for the experiences, the relationships, and the memories Butler has given me and my family. I’m proud of what we’ve built together, and I look forward to staying connected and contributing in a new way as the next chapter begins.”

Alas, Matta just finished up his second stint leading Butler and has compiled a 63–69 record since returning to the program in 2022. The Bulldogs finished the most recent season 16–16 overall and 7–13 in Big East Conference play, continuing a challenging stretch as the program works to regain its footing in one of college basketball’s toughest leagues.

While Matta’s second tenure at Butler has been a rebuilding process, his overall coaching résumé remains among the most accomplished in modern college basketball. Across more than two decades as a head coach, Matta has amassed a 502–223 career record while leading multiple programs to national prominence.

His legacy is most closely tied to the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he became the winningest coach in program history. During his 13 seasons in Columbus from 2004 to 2017, Matta compiled a remarkable 337–123 record and transformed the Buckeyes into one of the premier programs in the Big Ten Conference.

Under Matta’s leadership, Ohio State captured five Big Ten regular-season championships (2006, 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2012) and four conference tournament titles (2007, 2010, 2011 and 2013). The Buckeyes also reached the Final Four twice, advancing to the national semifinals in 2007 and again in 2012 during one of the most successful stretches in program history.

Matta reached another major milestone on March 12, 2015, when he earned his 298th victory at Ohio State with a win over Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament, officially becoming the program’s all-time leader in wins.

However, health issues eventually led to the end of his tenure in Columbus. In June 2017, Matta and Ohio State mutually agreed he would step down as head coach after the Buckeyes failed to reach 20 wins for the first time in his coaching career.

Moreover, Matta later remained connected to the sport, serving as associate athletic director for basketball administration at Indiana during the 2021–22 season before returning to coaching. That return came in April 2022, when Butler brought Matta back to the program where he first gained national attention during the 2000–01 season.

The hiring marked a homecoming for the veteran coach and an opportunity to rebuild the Bulldogs within the Big East. Now, as his career comes to an end, it’s easy to see why Matta was such a giant figure in the sport over the past couple decades.