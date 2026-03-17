Butler is in the market for a new head men’s basketball coach after Thad Matta’s retirement announcement on Monday. That news came just four days after Bulldogs athletic director Grant Leiendecker told The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman that Matta was returning to the program following a difficult 2025-26 season.

Instead, the 58-year-old Matta elected to step away after four seasons in his second career stint at his alma mater to take an administrative role with the university. He will instead serve as a special assistant to the president and athletic director.

“After taking some time to reflect following the end of the season, I have decided that the time has come for me to step away from the sidelines,” Matta said Monday in a press release. “The love my wife, my daughters, and I have for Butler is what brought us back four years ago, and it feels especially meaningful that I conclude my coaching career here.”

Of course, with Matta’s decision, Butler is now engaged in its fifth coaching search since legendary head coach Brad Stevens left for the NBA’s Boston Celtics in 2013. Given that history, Goodman believes the Bulldogs’ brass could look to tap into the past and bring back one of Stevens’ top assistants — Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Who are some early candidates for Butler?



"Ronald Nored, Travis Steele, Micah Shrewsberry, John Groce are names you could see in the mix" – @GoodmanHoops



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Presented by @MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/2FHcnvo7nw — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 17, 2026

“I think you could see Micah Shrewsberry, who was with Brad (Stevens) on his staff at Butler, could he try to get out of Notre Dame maybe before they get him out of Notre Dame,” Goodman said during Monday night’s The Field of 68: After Dark podcast. “He’s got a huge buyout right now at Notre Dame, but he could go to Butler as well. John Groce is another name at Akron; he’s done a great job.”

Shrewsberry is feeling the heat after wrapping up his third consecutive losing season with the Fighting Irish (13-18, 4-14 ACC) following a two-year stint at Penn State between 2021-23. The 49-year-old Shrewsberry is 93-135 in seven seasons as a collegiate head coach, but previously worked at Butler under Stevens between 2007-11 before joining him with the Celtics between 2013-19.

Goodman also added former Butler point guard Ronald Nored, who played for Stevens between 2008-12, and current Miami-Ohio head coach Travis Steele, another Bulldogs alum, are currently leading the field of contenders to replace Matta in Indianapolis. Goodman actually called Nored, a longtime NBA assistant currently with the Atlanta Hawks, “the de facto leader” as of Monday night.

“Obviously, Ronald Nored, who played on those Brad Stevens’ Final Four teams, a point guard, he’s been in the NBA,” Goodman added. “… Nored will be in the mix. You could see Travis Steele, (who also) went to Butler, … he’s coming off obviously an incredible season at Miami (Ohio) University. I think he’d be in the mix as well.”