Butler freshman guard Azavier Robinson plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Joe Tipton reported the news.

The Indianapolis native averaged 6.1 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs last season. He was tabbed as a four-star in the Class of 2025 by Rivals.

Avdalas becomes the second Butler player to announce plans to enter the Portal so far, joining sophomore guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. The Bulldogs finished with a 16-16 (7-13) record this season and failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the seventh consecutive season.

Following the conclusion of his fourth season in his second stint with the program, head coach Thad Matta announced his retirement.

“After taking some time to reflect following the end of the season, I have decided that the time has come for me to step away from the sidelines,” said Matta in a statement. “The love my wife, my daughters and I have for Butler is what brought us back four years ago, and it feels especially meaningful that I conclude my coaching career here.

Butler heads into new era under head coach Ronald Nored

Across five seasons at Butler (2000-01, 2022-26), Matta led the Bulldogs to an 87-77 (39-55) record with an NCAA Tournament appearance (Second Round) in 2001.

“Butler has always meant more to us than just basketball—and that connection is why I’m grateful to continue working with the University and offering my help in any way I can,” Matta continued. “My commitment to Butler and to the future of this program remains as strong as ever. I want this program to compete at the highest levels of the BIG EAST and national landscape, and I am excited to be part of what we continue to build here.”

Matta will be remaining with the program as a Special Assistant to the President & Athletic Director.

To replace Matta, Butler hired former player Ronald Nored to lead the program into its next era. Nored was most recently an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks. He had also previously served as an assistant coach with the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers. He was a member of both of Butler‘s National Championship Runner-Up teams (2010 and 2011).

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.