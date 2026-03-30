Butler guard Finley Bizjack plans to enter NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton reports. He spent three years with the program.

In 31 games last season, Bizjack had 17.1 points per game, 2.2 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game, shot 42.6% from the floor and 34.9% from three-point range. His career average over 98 games is 10.4 points per game.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Bizjack was a three-star recruit out of Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 12 overall prospect in the state, the No. 11 combo guard in the class and the No. 136 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Bizjack comes from a family of athletes. His mother Amber (Griggs) played basketball at San Diego State and his stepfather Korey Beard was a standout wide receiver at SMU before eventually making it to the NFL.

Butler also lost forward Jamie Kaiser, who plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He spent one season with the Bulldogs.

Originally a Maryland commit and player, Kaiser put up 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and one assist per game this season. He shot 43.6% from the floor.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Kaiser was a four-star recruit out of Burke (Va.) IMG Academy (Fla.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 8 overall prospect in Florida, the No. 17 shooting guard in the class and the No. 73 overall prospect in the class.

Butler ended its season with a 16-16 record after falling in the Big East Tournament to Providence. They lost 91-81 and Kaiser finished with just five points, one rebound and one assist.