Butler is set to hire Atlanta Hawks assistant Ronald Nored as its next head coach, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. He will replace Thad Matta.

Nored is a Butler alum, playing for the Bulldogs from 2008-12 and was a two-time Horizon Defensive Player of the year (2010 and ’12). He helped Butler get to the national championship twice under Brad Stevens.

Nored went undrafted in 2012 and immediately began his coaching career at Brownsburg HS (Ind.). Then he began coaching around the G-League and college basketball.

Nored has had recent stops in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets (2018-21), Indiana Pacers (2021-23) and Atlanta Hawks (2023-25). Now, he heads back to his alma mater.

Matta, the legendary coach of Butler, announced his retirement after 21 seasons on the hardwood. He was originally expected to remain with the program, but he’s decided against it.

“After taking some time to reflect following the end of the season, I have decided that the time has come for me to step away from the sidelines,” said Matta, via press release. “The love my wife, my daughters and I have for Butler is what brought us back four years ago, and it feels especially meaningful that I conclude my coaching career here.

“Butler has always meant more to us than just basketball—and that connection is why I’m grateful to continue working with the University and offering my help in any way I can. My commitment to Butler and to the future of this program remains as strong as ever. I want this program to compete at the highest levels of the BIG EAST and national landscape, and I am excited to be part of what we continue to build here.”

Continuing, Matta made sure to thank the brass at Butler, along with his players: “I want to sincerely thank (President) Jim Danko, (Vice President and Athletic Director) Grant Leiendecker, and (former Athletic Director) Barry Collier for their trust, leadership, and friendship,” Matta added.

“To our players, coaches, and staff, past and present, thank you for everything you’ve poured into this program and for living The Butler Way. To our fans and the countless people who support us, you are what makes this place so special.