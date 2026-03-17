Butler SF Jamie Kaiser plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Butler small forward Jamie Kaiser plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season with the Bulldogs.

Originally a Maryland commit and player, Kaiser put up 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and one assist per game this season. He shot 43.6% from the floor.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Kaiser was a four-star recruit out of Burke (Va.) IMG Academy (Fla.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 8 overall prospect in Florida, the No. 17 shooting guard in the class and the No. 73 overall prospect in the class.

Butler ended its season with a 16-16 record after falling in the Big East Tournament to Providence. They lost 91-81 and Kaiser finished with just five points, one rebound and one assist.

He’s played two collegiate seasons, one with each school, and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Kaiser redshirted during the 2024-25 season, his first on campus. As a true freshman, he played in all 33 games for Maryland, averaging 19.5 minutes per game and 4.4 points.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

“Jamie Kaiser is a long-armed, strong frame wing. His jump shot is textbook, and he takes it with deep range and confidence,” On3’s Jamie Shaw’s scouting report of Kaiser reads. “The lateral mobility will be a question, but his strength and motor allow him to be a good defender. Kaiser knows his game and his spots and plays an efficient basketball brand.

“He was a high major football player with multiple P6 offers. Recently has said he will focus on basketball solely. Kaiser’s dad played football at Slippery Rock, and his cousin, Eric Hicks, played in the NFL for 13 years. Simply put, Kaiser produces.”