Despite recent speculation about a potential retirement, Thad Matta is expected to return for the 2026–27 season as head coach of the Butler Bulldogs men’s basketball team.

According to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, Butler athletic director Grant Leiendecker confirmed that Matta will remain with the program despite recent chatter suggesting the longtime coach could step away from the sidelines: “We are fully committed and aligned on how we will reach expectations for the program going forward,” Leiendecker said.

Matta is currently in his second stint leading Butler and has compiled a 63–69 record since returning to the program in 2022. The Bulldogs finished the most recent season 16–16 overall and 7–13 in Big East Conference play, continuing a challenging stretch as the program works to regain its footing in one of college basketball’s toughest leagues.

While Matta’s second tenure at Butler has been a rebuilding process, his overall coaching résumé remains among the most accomplished in modern college basketball. Across more than two decades as a head coach, Matta has amassed a 502–223 career record while leading multiple programs to national prominence.

His legacy is most closely tied to the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he became the winningest coach in program history. During his 13 seasons in Columbus from 2004 to 2017, Matta compiled a remarkable 337–123 record and transformed the Buckeyes into one of the premier programs in the Big Ten Conference.

Under Matta’s leadership, Ohio State captured five Big Ten regular-season championships (2006, 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2012) and four conference tournament titles (2007, 2010, 2011 and 2013). The Buckeyes also reached the Final Four twice, advancing to the national semifinals in 2007 and again in 2012 during one of the most successful stretches in program history.

Matta reached another major milestone on March 12, 2015, when he earned his 298th victory at Ohio State with a win over Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament, officially becoming the program’s all-time leader in wins.

However, health issues eventually led to the end of his tenure in Columbus. In June 2017, Matta and Ohio State mutually agreed he would step down as head coach after the Buckeyes failed to reach 20 wins for the first time in his coaching career.

Moreover, Matta later remained connected to the sport, serving as associate athletic director for basketball administration at Indiana during the 2021–22 season before returning to coaching. That return came in April 2022, when Butler brought Matta back to the program where he first gained national attention during the 2000–01 season.

The hiring marked a homecoming for the veteran coach and an opportunity to rebuild the Bulldogs within the Big East. For now, Butler officials are making it clear that Matta’s tenure is not ending anytime soon, with the expectation that the veteran coach will continue leading the program into the 2026–27 season.