Few bowl games, if any at this point, are marketed as well these days in college football as the Pop-Tarts Bowl. However, at today’s press conference ahead of tomorrow’s kickoff, they’re already off to a rough start in Orlando.

During this morning’s presser, BYU’s Kalani Sitake and Georgia Tech’s Brent Key attempted to use the in-trophy toaster awarded to the winner of the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The pastries didn’t stay down, though, with the knob eventually falling off the trophy, and both coaches giving up.

A Pop-Tarts trophy mishap this morning. pic.twitter.com/5bQvE2kmz6 — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) December 26, 2025

Again, especially of the non-playoff bowl games, the Pop-Tarts Bowl has become one of the more popular ones of the postseason around the FBS. That’s with all the additional, fun marketing that they put into the game, like the pastry mascots, the use of toasters, and, most recently, sprinkle designs on the helmets of the participating teams.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl has created a lot of interest in it, whether on the field or online with all the gimmicks that come along with it, through three postseasons now. This one didn’t go as planned, though, with a malfunctioning toaster that’ll need to be fixed before tomorrow evening.

Pop-Tarts Bowl odds: Spread for BYU vs. Georgia Tech, How to Watch

The Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature a pair of Top-25 teams that each had their own respective chances this season at making the College Football Playoff. Now, instead, No. 12 BYU and No. 22 Georgia Tech will meet in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Ahead of kickoff tomorrow, the spread for the game sits with BYU as a four-point favorite over Georgia Tech, according to those at BetMGM. The over-under is then set at 56.5 points.

How to watch the Pop-Tarts Bowl

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST, 2:30 p.m. CT on December 27th (Saturday)

Channel: ABC

Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

