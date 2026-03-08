Although BYU entered Saturday night’s regular season finale against No. 10 Texas Tech losers of four of its last five games, the Cougars knocked off the Red Raiders 82-76 in Provo. The game marked the final home game for superstar freshman A.J. Dybantsa, who is projected as a top-two pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Dybansta scored 21 points on 8-25 shooting from the field, along with grabbing six rebounds and dishing out four assists. Following the win, BYU fans stormed the court to give Dybantsa one last memory at the Marriott Center.

Due to the loss, Texas Tech falls from a No. 3 seed to a No. 4 seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament. The Cougars, however, remain on the No. 10 seed-line and will open play in the Big 12 Tournament against No. 15 Kansas State in the First Round. The Red Raiders will face the winner of No. 5 Iowa State/winner of No. 12 Arizona State vs. No. 13 Baylor in the Quarterfinals.

BYU upsets No. 10 Texas Tech as students rush the court.



Cougs could very well jump back into the Top 25 and will also be the No. 10 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. 😅 pic.twitter.com/UjLHAf3edy — Justin Giles (@JustinGiles_) March 8, 2026

BYU earns top-10 victory in final game of regular season

Texas Tech enjoyed a strong first half, led by star guard Christian Anderson. The Red Raiders took a 46-38 lead to the locker room, but BYU came out of the break firing on all cylinders. The Cougars outscored Tech 20-11 over the first 9:37, taking a 58-57 lead with 11:23 remaining in regulation. A Jaylen Petty three-point shot tied the game at 66 just minutes later, marking the start of a back and forth affair over the final minutes of play.

The Cougars went on an 9-0 run following Petty’s three-pointer, which extended their lead out to 75-66 with just over four minutes remaining. Tech did not go quietly into the night, as a 9-0 run of their own knotted things back up at 75 with 1:46 left. BYU guard Kennard Davis Jr., however, propelled the Cougars back in front for good with a clutch three seconds later, cementing the big win for Kevin Young‘s team.

With the win, BYU garnered its seventh Q1 win of the season. Heading into the Big 12 Tournament, the Cougars are 7-8 against Q1 teams, 6-2 against Q2 teams, and 8-0 against Q3/Q4 teams. They are projected as a No. 6 seed in On3’s latest Bracketology, matched up against 31-0 No. 11 Miami (OH).

With the loss, Texas Tech fell to 8-8 against Q1 teams this season. The Red Raiders are also 4-1 against Q2 teams, and 10-0 against Q3/Q4 teams. They are projected as a No. 4 seed in On3’s latest Bracketology, matched up against No. 13 Utah Valley.