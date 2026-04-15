BYU point guard Rob Wright will return to the school out of the transfer portal, rather than choose Kentucky. The Field of 68 reported the news Wednesday.

Wright started in all 35 of his appearances for the Cougars this past season. He averaged 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 46.7% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc.

For his efforts, Wright was named an All-Big-12 Third-Team selection. Wright transferred to BYU last offseason after spending his true freshman year at Baylor.

As of this report, Wright was the No. 6 overall player and No. 1 point guard in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Wright III played high school basketball Montverde Academy (FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 28 overall player and No. 2 point guard in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Funny enough, Wright is not the only Kentucky connection with BYU. Former Wildcats guard Collin Chandler committed to play for the Cougars in 2026-27.

Chandler started his college career after a two-year mission, decommitting from BYU and enrolling at Kentucky before ever playing a game. In his two seasons in the SEC, he grew from a reserve role to a starting job.

This season, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also shot 43.5-percent from the field and 41-percent from the 3-point line.

Grant Grubbs contributed to this report