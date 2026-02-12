BYU WR Parker Kingston charged with felony rape

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston has been charged with felony rape in Washington County. The charge stems from an incident in Feb. 2025.

According to police records, the 21-year-old was booked on Feb. 11 at approximately 3:37 p.m. He is being held without bond. He is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on Friday, Feb. 13, at 1:30 p.m. inside Utah’s Fifth District Court, per ABC4 in Provo.

Per law enforcement, the victim, a then-20-year-old, reported a sexual assault to officers at St. George Regional Hospital. The incident was first reported on Feb. 23, 2025.