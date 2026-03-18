Cade Townsend injury update: Mike Bianco updates timeline for return of Ole Miss pitcher

This past weekend, Ole Miss was hit with a terrifying injury scare. On Saturday, Rebels pitcher Cade Townsend left the game against No. 2 Texas in the second inning with what was described as shoulder soreness.

After Tuesday’s 9-5 win against Ole Miss, head coach Mike Bianco spoke to reporters and addressed Townsend’s status. He wouldn’t give an exact timeline, but did say that the star pitcher threw on Tuesday and came out of it feeling good.

“We tried to say it’s day-to-day, and really don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” Bianco said. “I know you’ve got to ask the questions, but we don’t know the answers. All we can answer is he threw today and felt no pain, felt good and will continue to progress from there. We’ll leave it up to (pitching coach) Joel Mangrum and (athletic trainer) Josh Porter with each day as we lead up to it. But to this point, we don’t know what his availability will be.”

Townsend has spent the season as Ole Miss’ Saturday starter, slotting in behind ace Hunter Elliott. He has by far the best numbers of the Rebels’ rotation, pitching to a 0.92 ERA with a 0.97 WHIP through five starts and 19.2 innings. He’s struck out 32 batters compared to seven walks. Townsend is viewed as a top 100 prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft, according to MLB.com.

Ole Miss gets good news on Townsend as SEC play heats up

Ole Miss took their SEC opener at Texas on Friday, but lost on Saturday and Sunday to drop the series. They’ll host No. 15 Kentucky this weekend, with series vs. No. 6 Mississippi State and at No. 18 Florida on deck in the following two weekends.

Getting Townsend not just back, but at full strength, is pivotal with the challenging schedule ahead. But while there’s still not a definitive timeline, it appears that Ole Miss avoided worst-case scenario.

“But he felt really good today,” said Bianco. “So it was great news. I think we were all nervous to get a clean MRI, and I think that did wonders for not just him, but for us. You can see him bouncing around the locker room today. He’s excited to get back out there. When that’s gonna be, I’m not sure.”

This weekend’s series against Kentucky is a day earlier than the traditional Friday-Sunday series. Instead, it will start on Thursday night and run through Saturday.

Ole Miss was a 2-seed in the Chapel Hill Regional in On3’s initial Field of 64 projections released earlier this week. The Rebels were ranked as the No. 24 overall seed in the tournament field.