Cael Sanderson evaluates Hodge Trophy race between Mitchell Mesenbrink, Jesse Mendez

Cael Sanderson saw two of the most dominant wrestlers in college wrestling vying for the Hodge Trophy Friday night. In No. 1 Penn State’s 36-5 romp of No. 2 Ohio State in State College, Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State 165) and Jesse Mendez (Ohio State 141) were their usual dominant selves.

Both guys are undefeated on the season, which is near the top criteria to winning college wrestling’s version of the Heisman Trophy. Mesenbrink has a 100% bonus rate this season (major decision or better), while Mendez has an 88.9% bonus rate. Both guys sport a record of 18-0.

“Yeah, I mean, they have great wrestlers,” Sanderson said. “Obviously, Mendez is a two-time national champ already, and seems to have been really dominant throughout the year, I’m assuming, if you’re saying that. And, he had a tech fall in a big match against us. It’s great wrestling. It’s fun to see. We don’t think about and worry about stuff like the Hodge trophy, right? I mean, we didn’t advertise our camps in there again this year, so we probably don’t have a chance of winning. That’s what we were thinking last year. Didn’t really understand how that works.

“But, yeah, we’re not worried about that stuff, because those are just a bunch of votes and opinions. And in the past, we have three guys on the ballot getting voted against, splitting our votes and stuff. So it’s just kind of; they got to figure that one out, I think. But we’re not worried about it. I mean, obviously, you bring that up, and so it kind of like strikes a chord with me a little bit, because we should have some guys that have Hodge trophies in the past. But, whatever. I love great wrestling. I love kids that are locked in and dedicated and committed, and whatever uniform they wear. We all play the same sport and love the same things.”

Mendez beat No. 12 Braeden Davis via tech fall, 18-2, to give the Buckeyes their lone win of the season. If Friday night was any indication, perhaps he has the Hodge edge over Mesenbrink. Mesenbrink beat No. 16 Paddy Gallagher 12-2, a major decision.

Still, both have been dominant in their own right. Plus, Mesenbrink does have the advantage of having bonus points in every single match. Mendez beat Iowa State’s Anthony Echemendia 5-1 earlier this season.

However the Hodge gets voted on this year, both are searching for another national title. Mendez looks for his third NCAA crown in Cleveland to end his career, while Mesenbrink, a junior, looks for his second straight after finishing 2nd and 1st the last two seasons.