Caitlin Clark had some high praise for Curt Cignetti on social media after Indiana won the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday. The Indiana Fever star posted on X following the 27-21 win for the Hoosiers over Miami, giving her congrats to Cignetti and company.

In fact, she thinks that the story of Indiana’s season was so inspiring it deserves to go on the big screen with its own movie. It’s certainly hard to argue after watching Monday’s results and putting the entire year into perspective.

What a story @IndianaFootball give coach cig his movie now!!” Clark wrote. “Congrats!!!!!!!”

Indiana finished with a 16-0 record, which was the most wins it ever achieved in program history. The national championship was also the first for the program, which had never been to the College Football Playoff before Cignetti took over last year.

Those weren’t the only firsts, however, as quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy this season, becoming the first Indiana player to do so. He stepped up big-time Monday evening with a number of game-changing plays, including a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter in which he shook off multiple Miami defenders.

All that in mind, there would definitely be a lot of material to pull from if someone did want to make a movie about this Indiana season. Perhaps Caitlin Clark may get her wish someday, but for now she and the rest of the state of Indiana will continue to enjoy the moment in real life.

Much of the postseason has been a breeze for Indiana, storming past the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oregon Ducks. This one was a little different, getting some pushback from Miami. Specifically on the offensive end, where the Miami defensive front got pressure on Mendoza.

But Mendoza came through on multiple occasions in the second half, mainly on money downs. The one they will be talking about for a long time in Bloomington is his quarterback draw touchdown. 4th and 5 deep in the red zone, already up three, Cignetti decided to keep the offense out there. Mendoza took the ball himself, broke the plane, and scored the eventual game-winning touchdown.

Indiana’s defense stepped up when the game was on the line, though. Miami quarterback Carson Beck could not complete the drive of his life after doing so in a similar scenario in the Fiesta Bowl vs. Ole Miss. A Jamari Sharpe interception with 44 seconds left officially sealed things for Indiana, sending the incredibly large Hoosier crowd 1,100 miles away from home into a complete frenzy.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.