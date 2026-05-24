Caitlin Clark gets 2026 Indianapolis 500 started as Grand Marshal

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark got the 2026 Indianapolis 500 started as she served as this year’s Grand Marshal. The event was particularly festive pre-race this year due to the United States’ 250th birthday coming up on July 4th.

Sunday’s running of the Indianapolis 500 is the 110th in the race’s history. Clark became the latest sports icon to serve as grand marshal of the event, joining the likes of Peyton Manning, Lance Armstrong, Reggie Miller, Dick Vitale, Larry Bird, and fellow WNBA icon Tamika Catchings.

“I’m honored to represent Gainbridge as Grand Marshal of the Indy 500,” Clark said in a statement prior to the Indy 500. “I’m looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honored tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

Five games into her third WNBA season, Clark is averaging 23.8 points, 9.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds. After scoring 32 points and dishing out 10 assists in Indiana’s loss to the Washington Mystics on May 15, Clark became the first player in WNBA history to record multiple games of 30+ points and 10+ assists.

Clark, who was drafted No. 1 overall in 2024, has emerged as one of the most polarizing players in league history. Through her first two seasons, Clark has racked up the accolades. This includes two WNBA All-Star twice, was named All-WNBA First Team in 2024, was the WNBA assists leader in 2024, and was also named the AP Female Athlete of the Year in 2024.

“Since being drafted by the Fever, fans have been clamoring to share the epic celebration and thrilling excitement of Indy 500 Race Day with Caitlin,” INDYCAR and IMS president J. Douglas Boles said in a statement. “Through our incredible partnership with Gainbridge, everyone joining us for the world’s largest single-day spectator sporting event will get to do just that. Caitlin will bring unique energy and presence to a quintessentially Hoosier experience and an absolutely bucket list global sporting spectacle.”

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 was won by Álex Palou, who became the first Spaniard to win in the GP3 and the Indi 500. Palou’s victory snapped a two-year win streak by American Josef Newgarden, who became the 21st driver in the race’s history to win multiple Indianapolis 500’s.