Cal Baptist to drop wrestling, two other sports: 'Necessary to discontinue athletic programs' in move to Big West

Cal Baptist University announced they will drop wrestling, men’s golf and men’s swimming and diving. The changes will take effect at the conclusion of the 2025-26 competitive season.

“We have closely monitored the shifting landscape of intercollegiate athletics that has affected institutions across the nation,” Micah Parker, Ph.D., Vice President for Athletics, said. “While we had hoped to continue offering our full slate of athletic programs in this new environment, it has become clear that changes are required to realize the university’s goal of achieving greater competitive excellence that the new Division I era demands.

“As the university looks toward competing in the Big West Conference starting in July 2026, it was necessary to discontinue some athletic programs in order to offer remaining student-athletes and teams the best chance to succeed … The decision was not made lightly.”

Parker cited “thought and prayer” when it came to the decision to cut wrestling, golf and swim and dive on the men’s side from Cal Baptist. With the school’s move to the Big West conference, the administration said it was necessary to make this move.

“We take seriously the responsibility of supporting our student-athletes, and we are committed to walking beside those impacted as they navigate next steps for their academic and athletic careers,” Parker said. “To support those who are affected by this change, the university will assist with the transition by honoring their athletic financial aid packages if they choose to remain at CBU or by helping those who wish to transfer to another university with the process of transferring.”

Cal Baptist’s wrestling program was just eight years removed from Division II and fourth-year head coach Derek Moore was looking forward to more firsts for the Lancers. As members of the Big 12 conference for wrestling, Cal Baptist was in a good spot amongst other wrestling programs. The university thought otherwise.

Moore was a 2007 NCAA champion at 141 pounds for UC Davis. The 2025-26 season looked promising for some individuals as Cal Baptist continued to challenge themselves.

“Every year as our recruiting picks up and picks up, higher-level mentality athletes are stepping into the room,” Moore told FlorWrestling in November. “So I think that has been one of our keys to our success as each of these guys are trying to do something that hasn’t been done before.”