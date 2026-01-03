According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Cal Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Uluave was one of the best players in college football this past season after being a tackling machine during the 2025 season. Now, the plan is to hit the open market and see what is out there moving forward.

Uluave played in 12 games this past season, recording exactly 100 tackles. Of those, 42 were solos, and the remaining 58 were assisted. No matter how you spin it, Uluave usually finds himself around the football and bringing people to the ground.

Elsewhere, 12 tackles for a loss and three sacks also pop up on the stat sheet. Uluave also recorded five quarterback hurries and five pass breakups when dropping into coverage. No interceptions came during the 2025 season but Uluave does have three throughout his career.

This story will be updated