Cal Poly vs. West Virginia weather delay: When NCAA Tournament Super Regional game will resume

West Virginia is just a few outs away from advancing to the College World Series. The wait will just have to wait a little bit longer than expected.

Umpires have called a weather delay in the Morgantown Super Regional due to severe weather in the area. West Virginia currently holds a commanding lead over Cal Poly, as they are ahead 17-1 in the top of the eighth inning. When the two teams come back onto the field, the Mountaineers will be up to bat with two outs, nobody on base.

“We are now entering a lightning delay and will provide updates when available,” West Virginia Baseball’s X account said via X.

Once the game is resumed, West Virginia will be looking to cap off what has been a dominant performance. Funny enough, Cal Poly got the scoring started in the bottom half of the first inning. The Mustangs trotted back out, hoping to keep their lead, only for West Virginia to explode. Seven runs came in the second inning for them. WVU has scored in every inning since.

Outfielder Ben Lumsden leads the way with five RBIs. Armani Guzman is not too far behind with three. Everybody in the West Virginia lineup has a hit, and seven of nine have an RBI. It’s been a total team effort for head coach Steve Sabins’ bunch.

West Virginia looking to clinch first-ever College World Series appearance

There is not too much baseball history at West Virginia. Not too long ago, the program was celebrating getting into a Super Regional. Its first one came in 2024, now making three straight. But WVU is now ready to take another step forward and finally make the trip to Omaha.

Just six more outs are between the accomplishment. A 16-run cushion probably eases a lot of the nerves inside the clubhouse.

West Virginia might end up having the weight of an entire conference on them. They are one of just two Big 12 teams in the Super Regional. The Kansas Jayhawks, the Big 12’s regular season and tournament champions, will begin their own Super Regional on Saturday vs. the Oklahoma Sooners. You have to imagine the two conference foes want to bump into each other at the College World Series.

Kansas or no Kansas, it’s going to be a party in Morgantown. Hopefully, the weather can clear up quite quickly in order to get the festivities started.