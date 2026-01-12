California Golden Bears running back Kendrick Raphael has signed with the SMU Mustangs, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He previously played for the NC State Wolfpack.

Kendrick Raphael played his high school football at Naples in Florida. There, he was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He was the 476th-ranked player overall and the 31st-ranked running back overall in that recruiting cycle. Ultimately, he’d choose to go to NC State over USF, Florida State, and Iowa, among others.

In his first two college seasons, Raphael became a key fixture in the backfield for NC State. There, he would start in the final three games of the 2023 season, but saw action in 11 total matchups. He then followed that up by playing in 12 games as a sophomore. Over the course of his time at NC State, he’d carry the ball for 734 total yards on 5.1 yards per carry. He also had four touchdowns.

Following the 2024 season, Raphael hit the Transfer Portal and landed at Cal. With the Golden Bears, he had his breakout season, being named Honorable Mention All-ACC. That came on the back of 943 rushing yards on 4.1 yards per carry with 13 touchdowns. That mark was third in the conference in rushing touchdowns. He also had 34 receptions for 245 yards and another touchdown.

2025 was the final season for Cal head coach Justin Wilcox. The Golden Bears would go 6-5 under him this past season before making the coaching change. As a team, Cal would finish 7-6 with a bowl loss. Now, Tosh Lupoi is coming in to be the program’s next head coach. Meanwhile, Kendrick Raphael would transfer.

SMU, meanwhile, is coming off its fourth season under head coach Rhett Lashlee and its second in the ACC. During his tenure, Lashlee has gone 38-16. That includes making the College Football Playoff in 2025, the program’s first season playing at the Power Four level.

Lashlee has been active in the Transfer Portal to this point. So far, SMU has lost 15 players while adding another 10. There is, of course, still time for the Mustangs to add to that number. Among those outgoing players is another running back, Christopher Johnson.

