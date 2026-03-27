What was once thought to be unthinkable is now becoming reality for the Duke Blue Devils. Just weeks after fracturing his foot and having surgery, point guard Caleb Foster is set to play for Duke in its Sweet 16 game tonight against St. John’s, according to CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson.

“As long as #duke PG Caleb Foster didn’t have any setback overnight, the expectation is he will play tonight against @StJohnsBBall,” Wolfson posted to Twitter/X on Friday. “Crazy- less than 3 weeks from surgery! I wouldn’t expect a lot of minutes but having his experience and leadership out there is huge.”

The return of Foster — no matter how much he is able to play — no doubt goes a long way towards the program trying to reach the Elite Eight for the fourth time in the last five seasons. While Foster’s stats don’t blow anyone away on paper — 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game — he plays a crucial role in handling the ball for the Blue Devils and running the offense.

Why is that crucial? St. John’s led the Big East in turnover margin this season and is one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers. The Blue Devils getting their point guard back could help eliminate that issue.

Scheyer stresses Foster will be limited

Wolfson’s reporting further backs up what head coach Jon Scheyer said to Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman on Thursday. In an interview with Goodman, Scheyer appeared to be blown away by Foster’s work to return, but noted he would not play as much as he typically does.

“The fact we’ve been talking about him playing is an upset. What he’s been doing is incredible,” Scheyer said. “His mindset is to give it a go tomorrow. Now we got to, again, have another good day today. But, he’s gonna give it a go. He’s not practiced, but he’s done some stuff on the floor. I can’t even, like, explain what he’s done.”

Tip between Duke and St. John’s is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on CBS.