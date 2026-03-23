Caleb Foster injury update: Jon Scheyer reveals Duke guard's Sweet Sixteen status

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said guard Caleb Foster has an “outside chance” to play against St. John’s in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday, per CBS Sports‘ Jon Rothstein. Foster suffered a fractured foot in Duke’s regular-season finale against North Carolina on March 7 and hasn’t played since.

Foster is averaging 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season, while shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc. On a young Duke team, Foster is a veteran presence and would be a significant addition for the Blue Devils.

This story will be updated.