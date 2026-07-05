Caleb Williams sends signed Bears jersey to Pope Leo XIV

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams sent a signed jersey to Pope Leo XIV, a noted Chicago sports fan. Never mind the fact that he’s the face of Catholicism these days!

There are theories that the jersey Williams sent the Pope was this year’s version of the rivalry series jersey. In the picture below, it’s a white jersey with orange lettering and numbering.

Whether it’s official or not remains to be seen. But it looks pretty sweet and we better hope Pope Leo XIV sports a “Caleb Williams jersey” at some point this football season.

We are celebrating the 4th of July in a big way! The US Ambassador to the Holy See, Brian Burch, gave Pope Leo an autographed #18 jersey for the 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/cDN9Cybmd4 — Caleb Cares Foundation (@calebcaresfdn) July 4, 2026

It’s been a busy summer for Williams though. He was recently named the cover athlete for EA Sports Madden 27 coming out in August.

Caleb Williams sends jersey to Pope, graces Madden cover

For Williams, the opportunity represents a lifelong dream come true: “When I received the call from Madden, it was like my childhood dream was coming true,” Williams said, via ESPN’s Courney Cronin. “Being on the cover of ‘Madden NFL 27’ is a full-circle moment.

“I grew up playing Madden and imagining what it would be like to be part of the game. I know fans are going to love what’s new in this year’s game, and I’m looking forward to getting my rating up to a 99 by the end of the season.”

Per Cronin, Williams enters the game with a 90 overall rating after a remarkable first season under head coach Ben Johnson. The Bears quarterback threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns while setting Chicago’s single-season passing record. More importantly, he helped lead the franchise to its first NFC North title since 2018 and its first playoff victory in 15 years.

Williams’ rise has mirrored Chicago’s resurgence. The Bears became known for their late-game heroics during the 2025 season, earning seven comeback victories after trailing in the fourth quarter, including the postseason.

“Caleb Williams is what a true face of the franchise looks like,” said EA Sports vice president of franchise strategy and marketing Evan Dexter. “The future of football in ‘Madden NFL 27’ is thrilling and more dynamic than ever before.”

Alas, Madden NFL 27 is scheduled for full release on Aug. 13, with Williams now joining an exclusive list of NFL stars who have appeared on the game’s cover.

Stephen Samra contributed to this report