Caleb Wilson on comparisons to Kevin Garnett: 'Disrespectful to him'

As he prepares to be a top-5 pick in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft, North Carolina star forward Caleb Wilson is drawing lots of pro comparisons.

One of the most prominent has come from future Hall of Famer Draymond Green, who sees Wilson as the next Kevin Garnett.

“I think Caleb Wilson could be potentially the best player in this draft,” Green said during the most recent episode of his podcast. “I actually think his floor is Kevin Garnett. And man if that’s your floor, oh my God. You know how great KG was? I actually think Caleb Wilson, Kevin Garnett could be his floor. That’s how special I think Caleb Wilson is.”’

Wilson was asked about that comparison in an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews that aired Monday. He believes it’s disrespectful, not to him but to Garnett.

“I think we’re kind of different. I also don’t like to be compared to Hall of Famers; I feel like that’s disrespectful to him,” Wilson said. “If I was a Hall of Famer and I won championships, I don’t know if I would be okay with someone calling somebody who hasn’t proven anything similar to me.”

Wilson talks differences, impact at UNC

He sees some of what Green is talking about, but also views their skill sets different despite believing they share some of the same competitive DNA.

“I definitely feel like we have similarities. I feel like I do things way different in some aspects. I’m more of a dribbler. I can create for myself a little bit more,” he said. “KG was just a dog. I feel like we have a similar approach to the game. But I think we have similarities and differences. It’s kind of hard for me to come up with a comparison for myself honestly.”

Wilson, unlike Garnett, had to spend a year in college before heading to the NBA. The 6-foot-10 dynamo was first-team All-ACC and a second-team All-American, despite missing time with a hand injury that ultimately kept him out of the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels lost their lone game in the Big Dance to VCU, but Wilson still feels like he belongs among the greats in UNC history.

“My year was crazy. I brought a lot of energy to the school and did a lot of things that will probably be remembered for a long time. So I feel like I’m somewhat legendary there,” he said. “But I’m expected for an opportunity to be in the NBA and keep it going for myself.”

In ESPN’s latest mock draft, Wilson is projected to go No. 4 overall to the Chicago Bulls.