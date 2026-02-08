Caleb Wilson on UNC win over Duke: 'We gotta give them that belt'

Seth Trimble played the hero role in Chapel Hill on Saturday night. His three-point shot from the corner was enough to help North Carolina beat Duke, sending the Dean E. Smith Center into a frenzy. Trimble will receive plenty of love for his shot but true freshman Caleb Wilson probably goes down as player of the game.

So, ESPN’s Kris Budden pulled both of them aside for an interview postgame. Since fans were on the court, this took place in the North Carolina tunnel. Wilson got asked what beating Duke meant to him, saying UNC gave them “that belt.”

“We had to get Duke,” Wilson said. “It’s a rivalry. We gotta give them the belt. We gotta give them that belt. We gotta give them that belt.”

Caleb Wilson after UNC's game-winner against Duke 😅 pic.twitter.com/Fg8akQW2WI — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2026

North Carolina only led in the game for a total of 0.4 seconds. If not for a review by the officials, the number would have been zero. In the previous 39 minutes and 59.6 seconds, Wilson was incredible.

He finished the night as UNC’s leading scorer, putting up 23 points on eight of 12 shooting. You can add four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block to the stat sheet too. Normally a do-it-all man for the Tar Heels, scoring was the primary objective for Wilson against Duke. The plan was well executed, regardless of result.