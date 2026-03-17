California high school football program mourning death of longtime coach

Angelo Gasca, one of California’s longest-tenured and most beloved high school football coaches has died, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times’ Eric Sondheimer.

The former Venice High head coach, who stepped down this fall after nearly two decades helming the program, passed away Monday night, wrote Sondheimer.

“He was a special education teacher and coach. He helped countless students and players find their way in life. As I write this, I’m crying,” he said.

Gasca led the Venice program for 26 seasons and also served as an assistant for 10 years prior to that. He led the program to a City Section title in 2021, his first and a milestone for the Gondoliers.

“Yes, it feels pretty good and I’m very happy for everyone who has ever played for us,” Gasca told the LA Times in 2021. “I thought we were an Open team, but COVID slowed us down a lot this season. … We reached a low point after [losses to] Paramount and Palisades, but once we got healthy we’ve been on a roll.”

Gasca was one of the area’s premier coaches

During his time as an assistant and as a head coach, the Gondoliers produced some of Los Angeles’ top quarterbacks, including J.P. Losman, who was a Parade All-American at Venice in 1999 before signing with UCLA as one of the nation’s top passers. He later transferred to Tulane and was a first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Gasca mentored multiple other Division I signees, including Robbie Blosser (Rice), and brothers Luca Diamont (Duke) and Zander Diamont (Indiana).

Upon hearing the news, Zander Diamont posted a tribute to his coach on Twitter:

“Struggling to write or think anything coherent upon reading this. I spent almost a decade of my most formative years with Coach Gasca. Angelo is one of the greatest men I’ve ever known. He gave his life to developing young men of challenging circumstances. He rejected many opportunities to coach at private schools across LA because he couldn’t turn his back on Venice. He was a Gondo through and through. He knew the Venice community needed him and he was right. Now that he’s gone he will be missed more than ever. I truly love this man and have since he started coaching me at 13 years old. My brother and I spent 10,000 hours laughing, drilling, throwing, and talking with Gasca.

… Gasca always made me feel totally calm before a game hanging out in the equipment room. We talked ball of course but more than anything we talked about life. He taught me so much. I have a million memories with Coach that I’ll never forget…they’re burned into my mind. I know all of the former Gondos feel the exact same way. I know Coach is smiling down on all of his former athletes players. Most people don’t know but Gasca sent over 100 kids to play college football out of Venice High School. It’s remarkable. Gasca deserves a parade in Venice. I’ll be there. Rest easy Coach – I love you.”

In his final season with the program last fall, Gasca led Venice to a 6-5 regular season mark and a playoff win before bowing out to Marquez. At his final home game, dozens of former players and coaches celebrated the more than 35-year career he built.