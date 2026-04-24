Calling My Shot: ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC among schools in a good spot

We’re getting to commitment season out West, with several schools adding to their recruiting board.

Today, we look at a dozen key recruits from out West and call our shot on where we think they end up.

4-star TE Rahzario Edwards

Edwards had Oregon and USC high on his list, but Cal coach Tosh Lupoi has made a massive push for him. He was an in Berkeley when Edwards’ head coach at Grant, Syd’Quan Thompson, played for the Bears, and he also has a teammate committed in Giovanni Hodge. The tight end will be a big part of the Cal offensive system under offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville and they want Edwards badly. We think they get him.

Prediction: Cal

Confidence level: 60%

Biggest competition: Syracuse

3-star RB Duece Jones Drew

Jones-Drew has ties to UCLA- his father, Maurice Jones-Drew, was an All-American for the Bruins and a beloved former player. UCLA has been the favorite school since he was a toddler. And the new staff has continued to pursue him after his offer came from the previous staff. Of course, Lupoi was a De La Salle product, like Jones-Drew, and his father, and Cal is also trying to keep him close to home. But we think the family ties will be too tough to overcome.

Prediction: UCLA

Confidence level: 75%

Biggest competition: Cal

4-star WR Dontay Tyson

Tyson is focusing on a pair of schools right now- Texas A&M and Washington. He has visits to both of them. But Kevin Cummings, the receivers coach at Washington, has been pursuing Tyson for a long time and has had great success in the state of Arizona (he already has one receiver from the state committed in Zerek Sidney). While the Aggies have landed a signee from the state each of the previous two years, we think the Huskies continue their run in the West Valley and Tyson joins Sidney and quarterback Blake Roskopf on Montlake.

Prediction: Washington

Confidence level: 50%

Biggest competition: Texas A&M

3-star DL Anitoni Tahi

Tahi has official visits set up with Arizona State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin. We know he loved his visit to Minnesota and Wisconsin, but hometown Arizona State has also given him a lot to think about. Interestingly, the Gophers have been successful in Arizona, signing three players in 2026, and winning their bowl last fall. But we think the hometown Sun Devils have the slight edge.

Prediction: Arizona State

Confidence level: 30%

Biggest competition: Minnesota

4-star DL Tevita Nonu

Nonu is the top defensive prospect in the state of Washington and plays in Seattle already at two-time state champion O’Dea. Nonu has offers from all over the country, with Cal having been a longtime factor and it ramping up even more since Tosh Lupoi was hired. But after the Huskies ultimately flipped David Schwerzel on signing day, who Nonu lined up next two for two seasons, we think those two reunite on Montlake when it is all said and done.

Prediction: Washington

Confidence level: 50%

Biggest competition: Cal

3-star EDGE Cameron Saunders

Saunders had been a long-time lean to Arizona State, though Utah has also made a case and he will take official visits to Boise State and San Diego State as well. But UCLA just offered him and the Bruins are making this very interesting. Still, the Sun Devils have been on him for a long time and his trainer and Sun Devils defensive line coach Vince Amey, are childhood best friends and that relationship could swing towards the Sun Devils.

Prediction: Arizona State

Confidence level: 40%

Biggest competition: UCLA

4-star OT Jake Hildebrand

Hildebrand, from Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, may be the most important in-state recruit for Arizona State. He’s been to campus double-digit times. He’s been the top player on the board for offensive line coach Saga Tuitele, having gotten to see him multiple times with his son and Hildebrand being teammates on the Bears’ state title season. Texas A&M and Utah also have officials and we know the Aggies are making a push for him. But this is one we think swings towards the Sun Devils in keeping the in-state All-American.

Prediction: Arizona State

Confidence level: 50%

Biggest competition: Texas A&M

4-star QB Sione Kaho

Kaho had a final four of Cal, Oregon, Stanford and Washington. And while Oregon and Washington have gotten commitments, things were already trending positively for the Cardinal for the Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln passer. Stanford head coach Tavita Pritchard is also a Tacoma native and he’d love to kick off his first full class with a fellow Polynesian passer in Kaho and things are ticking in that direction.

Prediction: Stanford

Confidence level: 50%

Biggest competition: Cal

3-star OL Reis Russell

Russell has been pursued by a pair of Sunshine State schools, in Florida and Miami, but just got back from an official visit to Georgia, with the Dawgs making a big impression on him. Yet its Dawgs out West, the Washington Huskies, who have been a longtime factor for him, and he’s been a priority for offensive line coach Michael Switzer since his first offer and we think they finish this one out.

Prediction: Washington

Confidence level: 50%

Biggest competition: Georgia

3-star S Malakai Taufoou

Taufoou just named a final five of BYU, Cal, Oregon, Penn State and Washington. He just visited Penn State, and he’s also visited BYU, Oregon and Washington, the Huskies moving the needle immensely with him. But he’s been a longtime target of Cal, and even more so since the hiring of Lupoi at his alma mater. Of course, the ace in the hole for the Bears? His uncle, Sione Taufoou, the former defensive coordinator at UAB, and a former head coach in the same league Taufoou plays now, is the assistant linebacker coaches for Cal and we think the Bears ultimately keep him home in the Bay.

Prediction: Cal

Confidence level: 40%

Biggest competition: Washington

4-star RB Noah Roberts

Roberts, the top uncommitted back in the region, is focusing on four schools- Arizona State, Michigan, Oregon and Texas. But Michigan and Texas have both had him to campus twice in the last month and those two could be jostling for him. We think ASU lands two of his teammates, but this is one we see heading out of state and right now, our call is for the ‘Horns.

Prediction: Texas

Confidence level: 30%

Biggest competition: Michigan

3-star EDGE Josh Christensen

Washington has done a good job in Oregon the last couple cycles, and particularly in Lake Oswego, where they signed Christensen’s teammate, Sam Vyhlidal and one from his rival school, Ansu Sanoe. Illinois hosted him for an official visit and they made a big push for him. And home-state Oregon just offered and the Ducks have to be considered a threat here, so too does Utah, which signed his teammate, LaMarcus Bell. But the Huskies have the slight edge if we’re calling our shot.

Prediction: Washington

Confidence level: 30%

Biggest competition: Illinois